This found a hidden camera in my Airbnb (You won't believe where!)

Seeing those Airbnb horror stories on Facebook got to me. You know the ones—hidden cameras in bedrooms, microphones in showers…it's enough to make anyone paranoid. I booked an Airbnb for an upcoming getaway and panic-bought this hidden camera detector.

I'm so glad I did because I ended up finding a hidden camera, and you won't believe where. It was only $39.99 (reg. $59.99), even though having peace of mind is priceless.

Here's exactly what happened

When I arrived at the Airbnb, nothing seemed out of the ordinary. The host even had chocolate set out for me—har har. But, being paranoid from the stories I'd seen online, I wanted to scan the house with the bug detector before unpacking.

It's really simple to use and quick to scan an area for hidden cameras, audio bugs, or GPS trackers (because horrible people are now putting those on cars!). Just power it on, move around the room, and pay special attention to the indicator lights on the device to see if they lose their minds.

The device started making noise and vibrating when I stepped into the bathroom—specifically into the shower. My heart started racing as I moved to the showerhead, where it made the most noise. Bingo.

Of course, I got out of there. Then, I reported the incident to the police and Airbnb. But can you imagine what would've happened if I took a shower there without knowing? The thought makes me want to puke. Be careful out there, guys and gals.

This device can help you find hidden cameras when you travel

