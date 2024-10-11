You can now play AAA games on Linux on Apple Silicon

It's astonishing to imagine the technical wizardry involved in Asahi Linux, running on Apple's own publicly undocumented and unsupported silicon. That you can now play AAA Windows games on it is mindblowing: Windows/DirectX on top of Linux/Vulkan on top of ARM Mac/Metal. And the instructions, for end users, are one paragraph long:

First, install Fedora Asahi Remix. Once installed, get the latest drivers with dnf upgrade --refresh && reboot . Then just dnf install steam and play. While all M1/M2-series systems work, most games require 16GB of memory due to emulation overhead.

Performance is fine! There's just so much power these days. I once recompiled my kernel just to get GPU drivers baked in so I could play Unreal Tournament 2004 under Linux.

While many games are playable, newer AAA titles don't hit 60fps yet. Correctness comes first. Performance improves next. Indie games like Hollow Knight do run full speed.

If you just want the Windows games on Apple Silicon, they'll run faster and with more support using other methods . But this is free and Free, whereas Crossover is $75.