You're not going crazy! Microsoft's most up-to-date operating system is now less than $20

TL;DR: Give your PC new life by making Windows 11 Pro its operating system for only $19.97 (reg. $199) through October 27!

If you're not operating on an up-to-date operating system, then you're messing up (sorry for the tough love, but it's true!). You're likely limiting yourself from taking advantage of the best security, productivity, and collaboration features out there. For PC fans, an upgrade to Microsoft's latest OS is now price-dropped through October 27!

Yup, Windows 11 Pro (that's the OS with AI) is available for only $19.97 (reg. $199). You don't need any coupon codes to score this offer, but we recommend grabbing it while licenses are still available.

Microsoft's ultimate operating system

Microsoft's latest OS is also designed to assist you with almost any personal, work, or school task. Its sleek user interface is easy to use—and aesthetically pleasing, thanks to the rounded corners—and its productivity features include snap layouts, seamless redocking, enhanced voice typing, and plenty more.

Did the recent Social Security breach scare you? Not to fear, because Windows 11 Pro is outfitted with tons of security features. Those include biometrics login, TPM 2.0, Smart App Control, and Windows Studio Effect. It even comes with encrypted authentication and advanced antivirus defenses to prevent cybercrime and bad actors from getting your data!

Windows 11 Pro also comes with Copilot, an intelligent AI assistant powered by GPT-4 Turbo. Copilot can help you with your questions, write work proposals, and even generate images and code. Studying for a certification or exam? Consider Copilot as your AI study buddy.

We can't forget about DirectX 12 Ultimate—it's every gamer's dream. This can boost gaming graphics and maximize your PC's hardware, making any gaming experience more immersive, whether you're role-playing a character in the post-apocalyptic world of Fallout 4 or playing the Elden Ring. Your old OS could never!

Windows users love Windows 11 Pro. Just take it from one verified buyer: "Easy to install and use. I've been a Windows fan since 3.1. [I] intend to stay that way! May have needed to reboot a couple of times over the years, but everything works!"

Give your PC the internal makeover it deserves by grabbing lifetime access to Windows 11 Pro for just $19.97 through October 27 at 11:59 PM Pacific. Supplies are limited.

StackSocial prices subject to change.

See other items in the shop.