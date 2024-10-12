Apple AI helpfully summarizes breakup text

Apple Intelligence is Apple's forthcoming AI. It wasn't quite ready to be released along with the new phones last month, but it is available to users running the beta version of iOS. Apple is promoting Apple Intelligence as a more personal AI. It will get to know you and help you write better, help Siri understand you better, and improve your life.

One feature designed to make your life easier is notification summaries, which helpfully distill your notifications into a brief snippet. While this feature sounds like it could be useful for, say, news or work messages, perhaps it can learn a little empathy before it is released to the public. In a now-deleted post on X-Twitter, one user shared a screenshot of the succinct summary of a message from his significant other breaking up with him. On his birthday.

I hope the AI wished him a happy birthday before cruelly breaking his heart. Perhaps this poor fellow's experience can save future users from the same fate by bringing the issue to Apple's attention while the update is still in beta.

