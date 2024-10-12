Lost 1914 film rediscovered, accidental damage creates haunting masterpiece

The 1914 black-and-white film "Won in a Cupboard" was thought lost until a copy was discovered in Australia. However, this recovered version was severely damaged. In an unexpected turn of events, this damage created a unique artistic effect.

While the loss of the original film is unfortunate, the damaged version has emerged as a new artwork in its own right. In this altered state, the film depicts a woman frantically interacting with an unseen presence in an adjacent room. Her wild gesticulations and defensive posture against the wall suggest she's reacting to something alarming. However, the source of her distress is obscured, appearing only as a flickering mass of light and indistinct shapes.

This unintentional effect transforms the original comedy into what feels like a conceptual horror film. The woman appears to be battling an evil spirit or experiencing a supernatural event. There's something both eerie and beautiful about it. It seems fun to make some intentionally damaged films and play with this type of effect.



