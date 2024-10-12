Nintendo's new hardware is an alarm clock – and it's super cute

The Nintendo Switch is, at eight years old, a little long in the tooth for a game console. Fans are eagerly awaiting the Switch 2 and interpret virtually everything as a hidden clue that an announcement is imminent. A recent tweet featuring Mario making a 10/10 landing was seen as a sure sign that the Switch 2 would be revealed on October 10th.

On October 9th, Nintendo announced… an alarm clock. Fans waiting on the Switch 2 may be disappointed, but this thing is adorable. There are five alarms to choose from: Super Mario Odyssey, Pikmin 4, Splatoon 3, RingFit Adventure, and the Legend of Zelda, Breath of the Wild. Each has sounds and music from the game, and additional alarms will be available for download in the future. The alarm gets "more intense" the longer it takes you to get out of bed. There is game-specific fanfare when you finally get up.

Alarmo also makes "sleepy sounds" to help you relax and uses its built-in motion sensor to track your sleep.

Alarmo is currently available online only to (paid) Nintendo Switch Online members and at the Nintendo New York store for $99.99.

