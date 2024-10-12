Requiem for Warhammer's Goblin Green paint

I went through a Warhammer spell in the late 90s and early 2000s. My teenage friends and I would sit around the basement, listening to punk rock as we painted our Skaven or Chaos Marines or whatever. I remember having a huge collection of cleverly-named colors from the official Warhammer catalog, but one of the only names I can actually still recall is the one I probably spent the most time with: Goblin Green, which (at the time) was considered the go-to shade for a grass-like figurine base.

Now, thanks to this recent piece from Polygon, I now know that my precious Goblin Green is no more. The color has been discontinued—sending other gamers such as myself who fell off in the early 2000s into quite a tizzy, feeling green with envy towards that sweet limey shade of nostalgia.

At least as far back as the mid-1990s, U.K.-based HMG Paints made GW's paints. In 1998, it reportedly switched to a supplier in France. The French Goblin Green is slightly bluer than HMG's yellower tone, and closer in hue to the modern Warboss Green. […] Games Workshop's line of paints, Citadel Colour, has changed significantly over the years, with completely different shades and names since the '90s. That means you won't find a brand-new bottle of Goblin Green for sale at a Games Workshop store. Even though other hobby paint brands have similar greens — some even with the same name — none offer an exact color match, which has only helped build the legend of the fan-favorite shade. Polygon

In the video above, you can see one gamers quest to find the perfect substitute for the OG Goblin Green (or, the one from whichever country-of-origin he was used to in his youth). Sure, a textured base, with a mix of darker green vegetation and brown dirt might look better these days. But I guess it's true what they say: they don't make 'em like they used to.

