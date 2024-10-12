These are the 8-bit punk roots of Green Day's new "Dookie Demastered"

Green Day, continuing this years 30th anniversary celebration of the band's critically-acclaimed 1994 LP, Dookie, released Dookie Demastered—a collaboration with Brain.wtf to provide each of the album's songs on a different lo-fi music "format," from Teddy Ruxpin to a player piano roll, floppy disk, and HitClip.

Perhaps the most iconic of the formats in that release is the GameBoy cartridge, containing one Green Day's most iconic songs, "Welcome to Paradise." While the "demaster" provides a sense as to what the song may have been like as a soundtrack to a game like Super Mario Land, punk songs on GameBoys are nothing new.

In 2010, Tucson punk duo Crime Killz delivered Kills Kids, a collection of hard punk beats with a sequenced GameBoy overlaid with aggressive vocals. One of the band's members, synthpunk pioneer Nate, currently performs as N8NOFACE, and recently finished a US tour opening for none other than Limp Bizkit.

And if it's specifically more 8-bit Green Day you're seeking, Joe Bleeps—a veteran GameBoy modder and chiptune musician—programmed eight of Green Days' tracks for a live online performance back on Halloween 2020. The setlist included "She," "Basket Case," and, of course, "Welcome to Paradise." Check it out here:

