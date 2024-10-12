Watch this cat live its best life in a fish-surrounded paradise

Watch a cat on cloud nine as it plays inside a special hollow aquarium. This fish tank has a space underneath where the cat can lie and observe fish swimming around and above it.

This sweet cat looks mesmerized by the fish. My cat would frantically try to catch them by batting its paws on the outside of the tank, and the fish would probably have heart attacks.

I wish I could obtain a human-sized version of this to surround my bed at night. I'm sure such a thing already exists, and if I ever win the lottery, that's one of the first things I'm buying.

