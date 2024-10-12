Watch this clever dog master the porch door and hilariously kick the cat out!

Watch a dog learn how to open and shut the porch door on his own, and then decide to kick the cat out of the house. This clever dog was taught how to open the door using a special handle extension that his owner made. The dog pulls on a toy with its mouth at an angle, and the handle moves.

The video takes a turn when the cat wants to go outside, and the dog opens the door for her. At first, I thought the dog was being exceptionally kind and aware of the cat's desires. To my surprise, when the cat stepped outside, the dog quickly shut the door and didn't let the cat back in.

The dog is sassy to the cat (and he knows it) just like a human sibling. I have a feeling the cat is going to get her revenge somehow, and this dog should be on high alert for the next few days, as the cat might seek payback.

