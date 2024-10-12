Watch this flipped-out Delta passenger dodge police in crazy foot chase at ticket counter

The Delta passenger who recorded this nutty Keystone Cops moment below was "just trying to get my boarding pass" when a riled-up customer jumped behind the ticket counter at Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport. Chaos erupted as airport security attempted to grab her.

"Don't trust cops, only trust firemen," she yells, along with the less-funny threat of "Get the f–k away from me. I will kill you."

As she attempts to dodge the police, one of them trips over a stanchion and falls flat on his face. The woman then runs back behind the ticket counter where security finally nabs her.

No word on what triggered her frustration in the first place.

