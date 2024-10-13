Take flight without crashing your first drone

TL;DR: The 4K Dual-Camera Drone is beginner-friendly and just $64.97 (reg. $119) through October 27.

It's no big secret that most first-time drone flights end with the user fishing the poor thing out of a bush. But that's not going to happen with this 4K Dual-Camera Drone.

It's packed with features designed to make your life easier and your flight less crashy. For just $64.97 (reg. $119), you get a drone that won't fly itself into a tree—unless you really try. But let's hope you don't.

More than just an ordinary drone, it's a flying buddy with benefits. Equipped with a 4K front camera that you can control remotely at a 90-degree angle and a bottom camera with a 120-degree wide angle, this drone is perfect for getting those sweet, steady shots. And thanks to its optical flow positioning, the drone keeps itself in place, like it's on a mission to hover in style.

Not ready for pro-level flying? No worries. With gesture control, one-key start and stop, and intelligent obstacle avoidance, this drone practically flies itself. You wave, and it snaps a photo. You make a fist, and it records a video. It's like having a personal robot photographer in the sky.

If the idea of flying this thing around your hood excites you (and it should), you're in luck. The three-way obstacle avoidance mode slows things down so you can navigate tight spaces without crashing. Plus, it has gravity control, 360° flips, and fixed-point flight for when you want to show off a little.

And hey, it's foldable! So, after your aerial adventure, you can pack it up and stash it away until your next big flight.

StackSocial prices subject to change.

