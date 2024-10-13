This photography book shows people just standing in front of Danzig's house

People Standing In Front of Danzig's House is a new zine-style softcover photography book that showcases, well, precisely what it promises on the cover: pictures of people standing in front of a creepy-looking house that once was occupied by the patron saint of horror movie Elvises, the one and only Glenn Danzig. The zine is the hilarious brainchild of writer/photographer Dan Ozzi—a former editor for Vice's music section, who's also written several fantastic books on punk rock including Sellout: The Major-Label Feeding Frenzy That Swept Punk, Emo, and Hardcore (1994–2007); Tranny: Confessions of Punk Rock's Most Infamous Anarchist Sellout with Laura Jane Grace; and the forthcoming Fahrenheit-182 with Mark Hoppus.

Ozzi explains the genesis of his Danzig project over on his Substack, but honestly, the premise is pretty much exactly what you'd expect:

In the middle of a hip, pricey neighborhood there is this haunted-looking piece of shit house being swallowed back to earth. I've made a habit of photographing people in front of it whenever we're nearby, And after five years of inflicting my camera on people, I decided that I'd collected enough photos for the first volume of People Standing In Front Of Danzig's House.

Ozzi is also careful to note that Danzig doesn't actually live in the house anymore, though it's unclear whether he actually still owns it. (Danzig put the house on the market back in 2017, looking for a nice easy $1.2 million dollars, but it doesn't look like it actually sold.)

Anyway, People Standing In Front of Danzig's House is available via BigCartel for a mere $10, and features 48 pages of 6×9" black-and-white giclée prints of, well, people. Who are standing. In front of a house. Where Glenn Danzig lived for nearly 30 years.

People Standing In Front of Danzig's House [Dan Ozzi / The Sellout $tore]