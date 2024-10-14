$21 million raised in Game of Thrones prop auction

House of the Dragon's slow and inconclusive second season made Game of Thrones uncool again, but that didn't stop a sale of props from the original show raise a spectacular $21m at auction. Heritage Auctions in Dallas featured more than 900 lots including armor, swords and "other items of significance" from the HBO show, with the highest single amount going for a replica famed Iron Throne itself: $1.49m.

The replica was made of plastic and molded from the original screen-used version, then finished off with metallic paint and jewel embellishments. In the series, the throne was forged with dragon breath that melted the swords of a thousand vanquished challengers and became a symbol of the struggle for power throughout the show's run. Heritage Auctions said in a statement Sunday that the event brought in $21.1 million from more than 4,500 bidders. The auction marked Heritage's second-best entertainment event, just shy of the record set by a Debbie Reynolds sale it held in 2011.

It's Heritage's second-most successful event of all time: even the King of the Andals, the Rhoynar and the First Men and Lord of the Seven Kingdoms is no match for Debbie Reynolds, whose shit was sold off for $22.8 million in 2011. Other high earners last week:

Jon Snow's signature sword, Longclaw, wielded onscreen by Kit Harington, sold for $400,000 and his night's watch ensemble, featuring a heavy cape, went for $337,500. Both items kicked off prolonged bidding wars. Starting bids ranged from $500 to $20,000, but several items went for thousands of dollars more. Such was the case for several cloaks and dresses worn by Emilia Clarke as Daenerys Targaryen and Lena Headey as Cersei Lannister. A gray suede ensemble worn by Daenerys sold for $112,500, exactly $100,000 over its starting bid, and the red velvet dress Cersei wears in her final appearance on the show went for $137,500, which was $122,500 over its starting bid. Suits of armor also proved popular, especially when they included sought-after weapons. Jaime Lannister's black-leather armor ensemble fetched $275,000 and his Kingsguard armor — including his iconic Oathkeeper longsword — went for $212,500. Queensguard armor worn by the character Gregor 'The Mountain' Clegane sold for $212,500.

$1.49m for a spray-painted plastic replica of the actual on-set Iron Throne seems like a mistake, but people do get carried away at auctions.