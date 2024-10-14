"Cannot be trusted" — Trump's pal Geraldo Rivera endorses Harris

Longtime Trump ally Geraldo Rivera has turned his back on President Overthrow J. Pussygrabber, throwing his support behind Kamala Harris for the 2024 election.

The ex-Fox News star dropped the bombshell on Twitter, branding Trump a "Sore Loser" who "cannot be trusted to honor the Constitution."

Rivera, who once competed on Trump's Celebrity Apprentice, accused Trump of making "a liar of you" if you're a Republican, referring to the former president's claims of a stolen 2020 election. He also said Trump "stabbed the Constitution in the back" during the January 6th Capitol riot.

In other words, Trump's commitment to doing the right thing is as hollow as Al Capone's safe.



Geraldo, you could have saved a lot of time by just posting this video and saying, "I can't back a traitor who tried to overthrow the government". pic.twitter.com/ITlKm5GHEK — Dave Ryder 🌊💙🌎❄🏳️‍🌈 (@daveryder) October 14, 2024

Previously:

• Geraldo Rivera's awkward encounter with Larry David is 'Curb Your Enthusiasm'

• Geraldo scolds Orlando victims: 'For God's sakes, fight back!'

• Geraldo Rivera threatens to beat up Keith Olbermann