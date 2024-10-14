Clever short-legged pup can't "walk" down steps — but he sure can hop! (video)

I never thought about this before, but as one corgi points out, walking down a set of stairs isn't easy if your legs are shorter than the height of each step. In fact, it might be impossible.

So what is a short-statured pup to do?

Well, as said corgi masterfully shows us on his TikTok, simply hop down the staircase, bunny-style, with "synchronized stomps" to your favorite tunes. Watch both his front-on and profile demonstration videos below, posted by not.rocketraccoon.

Via ParadePets

