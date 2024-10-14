NASA releases freaky photo of what appears to be an ET's decapitated head on Mars

This astonishing photograph from the surface of the Red Planet was NASA's recent "Image of the Week." The Mars Perseverance rover snapped the photo using the cameras on the vehicle's mast. NASA provided no explanation for this freaky find, leaving it all up to us—of course, we are happy to oblige.

While one explanation of this strange sight is pareidolia, Occam's razor suggests that it's actually the head of a Martian left behind following an extraterrestrial execution ritual.

(via Coast to Coast)

Previously:

• Astronaut on space station captures astonishing image of massive skull peering up from volcanic pit on Earth

• NASA reveals image of creepy face on Jupiter

• Pareidolia discovered on Mars