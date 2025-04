Who needs Arizonans when you have "many Azerasians" at your rally!

Below is a terrific Trump teleprompter (?) fail yesterday in Scottsdale.

According to MeidasTouch's Aaron Rupar, perhaps Trump was referring to a group at the rally wearing "Assyrians for Trump" t-shirts.

Some serious teleprompter fail when Trump tries to say "Arizonans" at his rally in AZ today 😳🤦‍♂️pic.twitter.com/EFUvRmnlcq — Josh '𝓣𝓱𝓮 𝓝𝓸𝓽𝓸𝓻𝓲𝓸𝓾𝓼 𝓙𝓟𝓖 ' Gray 🌵 (@AZNotoriousJPG) October 14, 2024

Based on these shirts some of his supporters were wearing, he may have meant Assyrians https://t.co/a6ZogpWiVM pic.twitter.com/if7je8V6gf — Acyn (@Acyn) October 14, 2024

(Thanks, UPSO!)

