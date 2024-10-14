Love 2-in-1? Check out this 12-in-1 mini flashlight that can go with you everywhere!

TL;DR: This compact flashlight is portable, has 12 lighting modes, and comes in a two-pack for only $27.99 (reg. $69).

You might think you've got everything you need in your iPhone, but let's be honest: it's a little lacking in the flashlight department. Sure, it might have four brightness levels, but it's not that bright! Which is annoying when you're out camping or stargazing in pitch-black darkness.

Want the lighting power of a reliable flashlight without the bulk? You'll love this micro flashlight that comes with 12 lighting modes. The FlashMiniAIR is now available in a two-pack for a limited time for only $27.99 (reg. $69)!

The flashlight for any adventurer

You might've thought you'd have to lug around a massive light source just for crisp brightness, but you'll get the same lighting abilities—if not more—with this super-bright micro flashlight.

Add it to your hiking bag, camping kit, or toss it in your car dash for emergencies. At just 2.5 inches long and weighing less than an ounce, you might just forget you have it with you clipped on your bag or keys. Looking for it in your pack and can't seem to find it? It's transparent, but it has a glow-in-the-dark body for easy discovery!

Check out what else this neat mini flashlight comes with to brighten your adventures:

5 brightness levels at its front lights and 6 effects from the side lights, which include UV and emergency signals.

Brilliant illumination of up to 600 lumens with adjustable brightness and light modes.

Magnetic tail base and a pocket and hat clip so you can adjust how your flashlight shines and use it hands-free.

Waterproofing and dust-proof design that'll last through any outdoor activity.

Just be sure to charge your FlashMiniAIR with USB-C ahead of your trip or hike! It fully charges up in just an hour, so you won't have to wait long as it juices up! Once it's full, you'll have up to 32 hours of use.

Add this mini flashlight two-pack to every outdoor adventure and brighten the view for only $27.99. Supplies are limited, so act soon!

StackSocial prices subject to change.

