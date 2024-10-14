MacBook Pro M4 benchmark "results are outrageous"

Apple's M4 MacBooks aren't set to be announced until later this fall, but YouTubers in Russia have managed to get their hands on M4 MacBook Pros and are only too happy to put them through their paces. As annoying as it must be to have rogue reviewers scooping whatever PR Apple had planned, the benchmark results are "outrageous" and show the new chips making short work of comparable offerings from Intel and AMD.

the leap in the multi-core department is an astronomical 37%. Even the higher-end M3 Pro trails behind the M4 by almost 8%. For a generational upgrade, these numbers are extremely promising. When compared to its competitors, the M4 CPU in the 14-inch MacBook Pro appears to be at an undisputable advantage. When compared with Intel's Core Ultra 9 288V 'Lunar Lake', the M4 comes out a whopping 42% ahead in single-core, and 62% ahead in multi-core performance. AMD's Ryzen 9 AI HX 370, despite being more of a competitor for the M4 Pro, falls behind the M4 by a whopping 33% in single-core performance, while being almost neck and neck in multi-core despite its much more generous power envelope.

All eyes will be on the Pro and Max cuts. That you can already buy the M4 in the iPad is so funny. For all those people running LLMs and grading 12-bit footage on their tablets!