Neo-Nazis take part in MAGA boat parade alongside Eric and Lara Trump: "White Power!" (video)

Eric and Lara Trump led the "Ultimate Trump Boat Parade" in Florida on Sunday, in which one of their "floats" was filled with angry MAGA disciples waving swastika flags and shouting, "Heil Trump!" and "White power!" (See video below, posted by Patriot Takes.)

Naturally, neither Donald Trump nor RNC co-chair Lara Trump has yet spoken out against their neo-Nazi fans who loudly and proudly stated their purpose while partaking in the Trump pageantry. From Meidas Touch:

The group wore skull masks, a favorite of Neo-Nazi to hide their identities. The back of the boat had flag poles flying both swastika and Trump flags. The group's Trump flags read, "Make America White Again." The group yelled out "white power," "make America white again," and "heil Trump," and adaptation of the Nazi phrase "heil Hitler." The group can also be heard yelling the n-word and mentioning "Jews." One member on the boat held up a Mike Lindell My Pillow sign with his controversial $14.88 pricing. 1488 is a white supremacist code that combines a "14 words" statement about securing a white future and "88" which stands for "heil Hitler."

Neo-Nazis joined RNC Co-Chair Lara Trump's boat parade and yelled, "white power," "make America white again," "heil Trump," and racial slurs. pic.twitter.com/KVVyfjU4Q2 — PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes) October 14, 2024

Previously: Donald Trump will not condemn the terrorist attacks on anti-Nazi protestors

