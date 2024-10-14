Taliban bans all images of living things in Afghanistan

Afghanistan's Ministry for the Propagation of Virtue and Prevention of Vice (PVPV) announced it was forbidding images of any living thing, as reported in The Telegraph.

Saiful Islam Khyber of the PVPV said, "The law applies to all of Afghanistan … and it will be implemented gradually." So I guess people will be the first to go, followed by the great apes, and so on down the tree of life, until slime molds and nanobes are banned.

But what about viruses? Can the media publish images of viruses? Scientists say viruses are on the cusp of being alive. I hope the Taliban rules on this important question soon!

Previously:

• Taliban fires 281 officers because they can't or won't grow beards

• Taliban orders Afghanistan's hair salons to shut

• Taliban bans the sound of womens' voices singing or reading

• The Taliban bans the video game PUBG for being 'too violent'

• Taliban announces it will start stoning women to death in public