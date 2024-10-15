7 tips to outsmart cops when you get pulled over

You're cruising down the highway when suddenly, red and blue lights flash in your rearview mirror. Your adrenaline skyrockets and your critical thinking skills shut down. The cop who pulled you over is going to take advantage of your addled state. They have plenty of tricks up their sleeve to make you unwittingly say something that can lead to a ticket or an arrest. That's why it is important to know how to respond to the cop's questions to avoid incriminating yourself.

In his video, "Protect Yourself with the RIGHT Answers to Police Questions," Virginia attorney Andrew Pelushi offers advice on handling police interactions during traffic stops. He emphasizes the importance of being prepared for routine questions during traffic stops, and advises against admitting to any wrongdoing, even for minor infractions.

Here are his 7 tips for foiling cops' interrogative tactics:

Don't Admit to Wrongdoing

When asked, "Do you know why I pulled you over this evening?" Pelushi advises responding with a simple "No, sir." As he explains, "You've just admitted a speeding, which is against the law. You've admitted to breaking the law." Invoke Your Right to Remain Silent

When questioned about alcohol consumption, politely state, "I have my right to remain silent." Pelushi notes, "If he suspects you of DUI, you're refusing to give him any additional evidence by which he can make a decision to arrest you." Refuse Consent for Searches

If an officer asks to search your vehicle, don't give permission. Instead, Pelushi suggests asking, "Am I free to leave?" He explains, "Only if he develops additional reasonable suspicion or probable cause can he then extend the stop and keep you on the side of the road for longer." Don't Fall for the "I'll Find It Anyway" Tactic

When an officer claims they smell contraband, stand firm. Pelushi advises saying, "I don't consent to any searches." He warns, "If you fess up, if you admit to where the contraband is, you've just admitted the possession." Decline Roadside Tests

You're not required to perform roadside sobriety tests. Pelushi notes, "Those tests are not easy to do well on and you may be setting yourself up for failure." Be Polite but Firm

Pelushi emphasizes, "You can exercise your rights and remain silent and not consent to tests without being a jerk." Maintain respect while asserting your rights. Never Lie

Pelushi strongly advises against lying to officers. "It's much better to simply remain silent than trying to give the police some kind of line that you think is going to get you out of trouble," he says.

