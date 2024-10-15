Award-winning photojournalist murdered by his 19-year-old son on Los Angeles hiking trail, say police

An award-winning photojournalist was stabbed to death — allegedly by his own 19-year-old son — while hiking near Los Angeles over the weekend.

Police found 61-year-old Paul Lowe stabbed in the neck and "suffering from trauma to his upper torso" on Mount Baldy Road in the San Gabriel Mountains (about 50 minutes east of downtown LA), according to the police report. The British journalist was pronounced "dead at the scene."

Officers later arrested Lowe's teenage son, who had fled the area by car but didn't get too far, crashing just a few miles away. It's not clear what led to deadly attack.

From The Independent:

The victim, later identified by friends as 61-year old Paul Lowe, an award-winning British photojournalist, who covered major world events including the siege of Sarajevo, was declared dead at the scene, KTLA reported. Another man, who was seen speeding away from the scene crashed his car a few miles down the road, was identified as Lowe's son, Emir Lowe, according to the LASD. Emir was arrested on suspicion of murder for the killing of his father whose cause of death was ruled a stab wound to the neck, according to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner. His work has been featured in The Independent, Time, Newsweek, The Sunday Times Magazine and The Observer.

Below is a tribute to Lowe, along with video that shows him in a 2019 interview, posted by Forbes editor and CNN anchor Ika Ferrer Gotić. She describes Lowe as "a kind soul, a man who cared deeply for the people and the stories he photographed."

Man, this one's gonna be a tough one. Losing a friend and our adopted Bosnian cuts deep. I met Paul in 2019. when we worked on a broadcast project together, unpacking forgotten war crimes in Sarajevo and Bijeljina. This is for you, Paul! | @paullowe



We lost more than a… pic.twitter.com/H9rK7t3JJ6 — Ika Ferrer Gotić (@IkaFerrerGotic) October 14, 2024

