Awesome 1940s Halloween costumes made from feed sacks

If you don't know what to be for Halloween this year, you can always take inspiration from these awesome 1940s feed sack costumes. The feed sacks are turned upside down, holes are cut for the eyes, and fun, charming characters are drawn on them.

The result makes the wearer look like a giant silly head with legs sticking out of it. After you're done wearing it, you can hang it up on your wall as a piece of art.

Besides being used as cool Halloween costumes, feed sacks have a history of being used in fashion. Women in farming communities began repurposing feed sacks into clothing from the 1920s through the 1950s. It was really popular during the Great Depression and World War II, when fabric shortages made it necessary to make the most of whatever was lying around.

