Conspiracy-minded cartophiles spot massive hidden doorway in Antarctica

Conspiracy theorists combing Google Maps discovered a massive doorway in remote Queen Maud Land, Antarctica. It's located not far from Showa Station—a Japanese research facility on East Ongul Island.

No-fun-nicks would have you believe it's a rock formation surrounded by snow, or a trick of sunlight, but we know it's clearly an entry to a top secret middle-earth base where governmental leaders, mole people, and extraterrestrials come in from the cold.

Not visible is the sign asking visitors to please remove their snowshoes before entering.

