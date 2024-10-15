Google "purges" uBlock Origin from Chrome Web Store

Manifest V3 is the new extensions framework for Google's Chrome browser. After years of delay, Google is reportedly "purging" the Chrome Web Store and accelerating the framework's rollout. Most controversially affected is uBlock Origin, among the most popular ad- and tracker-blocking extensions.

According to recent user reports, uBlock Origin is quickly disappearing from the Chrome Web Store. The official page for the ad-blocking extension now states that it is unavailable because it doesn't comply with Chrome's "best practices" for add-ons. However, we can confirm that the page is still accessible from our EU Windows client.

For those who already have uBlock Origin installed, Chrome now displays a warning that the extension is becoming obsolete. Google introduced Manifest V3 in 2018, claiming it would replace Manifest V2 in the Chromium project due to its supposedly enhanced security features.