Google "purges" uBlock Origin from Chrome Web Store

Manifest V3 is the new extensions framework for Google's Chrome browser. After years of delay, Google is reportedly "purging" the Chrome Web Store and accelerating the framework's rollout. Most controversially affected is uBlock Origin, among the most popular ad- and tracker-blocking extensions.
According to recent user reports, uBlock Origin is quickly disappearing from the Chrome Web Store. The official page for the ad-blocking extension now states that it is unavailable because it doesn't comply with Chrome's "best practices" for add-ons. However, we can confirm that the page is still accessible from our EU Windows client.
For those who already have uBlock Origin installed, Chrome now displays a warning that the extension is becoming obsolete. Google introduced Manifest V3 in 2018, claiming it would replace Manifest V2 in the Chromium project due to its supposedly enhanced security features.
A compatible version of uBlock Origin, uBlock Origin Lite, is available, but the creator recommends against it: "uBlock Origin works best in Firefox," he wrote on Github. The Electronic Frontier Foundation claims that Chrome's adoption of Manifest V3 will not impove security and that its imposition was "deceitful" and "threatening."
Like FLoC and Privacy Sandbox before it, Manifest V3 is another example of the inherent conflict of interest that comes from Google controlling both the dominant web browser and one of the largest internet advertising networks
Update. A statement from Google:
"Now, over 93% of actively maintained extensions in the Chrome Web Store are running Manifest V3, and the top content filtering extensions all have Manifest V3 versions available – with options for users of AdBlock, Adblock Plus, uBlock Origin and AdGuard."
Previously:
• Google killing uBlock Origin, Chrome's most popular ad blocker
• Google's API changes mean only paid enterprise users of Chrome will be able to access full adblock\