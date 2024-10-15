Haunted folk music just in time for Halloween

One of my favorite working musicians, Charmie Chandler, recently featured at Couches as an opener for Tank (of the Bangas), released a single earlier this week that encapsulates perfectly his baroque operatic folk sensibility. If those descriptors sound oxymoronic in writing, I'd agree with you. But then I'd have to sit you down and light a candelabra or four and argue my point by playing "Uncle Origami" on the Victrola.

It's a track on the optimistic side of this spooky, muggy October. Chandler makes music that would compliment the scores of a Wong Kar-wai film or The Cabinet of Dr. Caligari equally. Reader, if you know of or are making a film that falls between those two, consider the compositions of Charmie Chandler.

Chandler's repetitive and breathy chorus is flattered by elegant production and sweetly cascading piano. The result is now in permanent rotation in my Octoberween playlist that I put on specially for haunting the hallways in a vintage nightgown. But don't be mistaken, every day is Halloween, and every season deserves a little gothic operatic folk.

<a href="https://charmiechandler.bandcamp.com/track/uncle-origami">Uncle Origami by Charmie Chandler</a>

