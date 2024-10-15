NC's Mark "Black Nazi" Robinson sues CNN

North Carolina gubernatorial candidate Mark Robinson sued CNN for publishing a news story about him.

The discovery materials for this lawsuit will be excellent. Mark Robinson is suing CNN for publishing a story about his really weird and offensive online forum participation. Unable to dispute the truth, as Robinson did write the posts, this is gonna fun a fun one:

The lawsuit, filed in Wake county superior court, comes less than four weeks after a television report that led many fellow GOP elected officials and candidates, including Donald Trump, to distance themselves from Robinson's gubernatorial campaign. Robinson announced the lawsuit at a news conference in Raleigh.

CNN "chose to publish despite knowing or recklessly disregarding that Robinson's data – including his name, date of birth, passwords, and the email address supposedly associated with the NudeAfrica account – were previously compromised by multiple data breaches", the lawsuit states.