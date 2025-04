A bikini-clad gentleman visiting Maryland's Assateague Island National Seashore was sure that all of the signs warning him not to touch the park's wild horses did not apply to him.

So he reached out and touched one, instantly learning a painful lesson. And oh nuts! Did that horse have good aim.

(See video below, posted by touronsoftationalparks.)

Previously: Touron who thought it was a good idea to try and pet a grizzly bear gets swiped — not once but twice (video)