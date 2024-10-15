Overloaded powerstrip brings bomb squad to illegal grow house

An illegal grow house burst into flame, displacing neighbors and resulting in an appearance by the bomb squad.

Firefighters attribute the fire to an overloaded power strip in a home packed with marijuana plants. The trove of pesticides and fertilizers was concerning enough to need to call in a bomb squad, and at least one person was taken for medical observation after inhaling too much of something.

One resident was taken to an area hospital for observation. That resident and seven others from two families were displaced from their homes. Crews at the scene found hundreds of cannabis plants, pesticides, fertilizers, and other illicit drugs, officials said. Out of caution, bomb squad and hazmat teams were called in to assess the situation. In a statement, officials said, "The investigation by Webster fire personnel, Webster police, and state police fire investigators assigned to the state fire marshal's office determined that the fire started in a second-floor grow room with abundant cannabis plants." Investigators said they determined that the most likely cause of the fire was an overloaded power strip that powered lights, fans, and other electrical devices. Boston 25

