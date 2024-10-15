High school choir's rousing rendition of Steve Miller's "Fly Like An Eagle" from a 1979 self-released vinyl record

In 1979, York Community High School's Road Show Swing Choir recorded and self-released a vinyl LP of their Jazz Show performance. The Elmhurst, Illinois high school's musical director Robert Stone tossed a cosmic surprise into the program, a rousing rendition of Steve Miller Band's "Fly Like An Eagle."

The LP last sold a couple weeks ago for $20 but there are none left on Discogs. Perhaps it was purchased by the individual who kindly uploaded the track to YouTube for all to enjoy:

(via r/vintageobscura)