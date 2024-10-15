Running scared: Trump cancels another interview

Adjudicated sexual abuser, convicted felon Donald Trump cancels another interview, this time with CNBC.

While Donald Trump continues embarrassing himself at rallies, he's also avoiding situations where his handlers aren't in control. Trump is canceling another interview after his latest abrupt shift into becoming a bar mitzvah DJ. Conservatives and media outlets poured energy into criticizing Vice President Harris' choice to focus on rallies earlier in her campaign, but the confused old man gets a pass. Now that Harris regularly gives the mainstream media the attention it desires, they seem not to mind Trump dodging them.

"The interview had not previously been announced by either side," the publication writes. "Sources told the Daily Beast that the network had invited Trump to an in-studio sit-down on Squawk Box to take place later this week and that his campaign had initially accepted."

Trump also abruptly backed out of a planned interview with CBS News' "60 Minutes" and he has been generally sticking to interviews with MAGA-friendly commentators such as Fox Business's Maria Bartiromo and assorted right-wing podcasters.

In addition to this, Trump has been ramping up his attacks on Fox News for not being completely obsequious in its coverage of him, going so far as to chide the network for inviting on Democratic operatives.