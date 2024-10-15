Supreme Court revives lawsuit of Texas journalist jailed for asking police a question

Priscilla Villarreal, known as "Lagordiloca" ("the fat, crazy lady"), is described by The New York Times, as "arguably the most influential journalist in Laredo." She livestreams her reporting on Facebook, covering local crime and news for her 200,000 followers.

In 2017, she was arrested after breaking two stories using information from a confidential police source. An article in FIRE (Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression) says that authorities used "a decades-old statute local officials had never used before to criminalize Priscilla's journalism," which amounted to being arrested for asking a question.

After her release, Villarreal sued the police and prosecutors for violating her constitutional rights. Her case went through several courts with mixed results.

On October 15, 2024, the U.S. Supreme Court made a significant decision in her favor. FIRE reports that the Court "granted her petition for review, vacated the Fifth Circuit's 9-7 decision against her, and sent the case back to the Fifth Circuit, ordering it to reconsider Priscilla's claims" in light of a recent Supreme Court decision affirming the right to sue government officials for First Amendment retaliation.

Villarreal told FIRE, "I'm grateful for the Supreme Court's decision. It has been a challenging seven years since Laredo officials attempted to silence me, and this marks a significant step toward rectifying the wrongs I have faced."

