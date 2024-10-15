The battle between you vs. PDFs is over with this AI-powered editing tool

TL;DR: Edit, modify, and add content to your PDFs with this AI-integrated PDF editor tool, now less than $80!

PDFs are easy to share, but dealing with them any further than that is bound to give you a splitting headache since they're simply not easy to fix if you spot a typo! Tired of pulling your entire head of hair out when it comes to dealing with PDFs? You'll want this PDF editor tool!

Ditch the free (yet sketchy) PDF tools and Adobe Acrobat subscription for LightPDF. This is the last PDF editor tool you'll ever need since it comes with AI integrations, countless editing features, and even OCR tech for only $79.99 (reg. $109) for life.

You might think the price tag for this PDF tool is a little high, but let's put it into perspective. Adobe Acrobat costs $14.99 a month, meaning just a year of access would set you back nearly $180. With LightPDF, you'll get similar tools—if not more—for less than half of what one year of Adobe Acrobat would cost.

War is over. Check out what LightPDF lets you do with your PDFs:

OCR tool: Use it to summarize a PDF's main points, whether it's a dense contract full of industry-specific jargon or academic articles.

AI features: It's integrated with GPT to analyze and summarize multiple files, whether PDF, Excel, PowerPoint, TXT, URLS, etc.

Edit: Add, modify, or delete text, links, images, and shapes in your PDFs. You can also extract certain images, adjust the background, and insert headers and additional links and annotations!

Convert: Use LightPDF to convert PDFs to and from other file types like Word, TXT, JPG, etc., and enjoy batch-converting that won't ruin formatting or your PDF's quality.

Annotate: Add text annotations, underlines, strikethroughs, and additional comments to PDFs for better collaboration.

Since this tool is compatible with Windows, iOS, and Android devices, whatever changes or additions you make to your PDFs will be accessible by virtually every receiver or colleague. This feature is especially handy if you're using LightPDF to insert and manage digital signatures for legal docs, secure PDFs with passwords, or make your PDF a fillable form.

Quit struggling with PDFs and get lifetime access to this AI-integrated PDF editor for just $79.99 while supplies are still available!

