The Las Vegas Sphere is rolling to a new location

A year ago, The Sphere opened in Las Vegas with performances from U2 followed by Phish, Dead & Company, and now The Eagles. The massive, dome-shaped entertainment venue is covered in 1.2 million LED lights while the wrap-around display inside is reportedly the highest-resolution screen of its kind in the world. It cost $2.3 billion to build. And now, a new Sphere is rolling into the Middle East: United Arab Emirates. The new venue is a partnership between the Department of Culture and Tourism (DCT)-Abu Dhabi and Sphere Entertainment.

"This partnership aligns with our Tourism Strategy 2030, further establishing Abu Dhabi as a vibrant hub for culture and innovation," says H.E. Mohamed Khalifa Al Mubarak, chairman of DCT Abu Dhabi. "By embracing cutting-edge entertainment like Sphere, we're not only elevating our global profile but also setting new standards in immersive experiences and cultural offerings."

Welcome to the Las Vegas of the Middle East!

