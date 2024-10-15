Ted Cruz begs MAGA to give him money: "I'm getting pounded!" (video)

A desperate Ted Cruz shook in his beach sandals as he begged for money on Fox News.

"I'm getting pounded!" the Texas Senator told Sean Hannity, comically blaming his poor polling numbers on "wild-eyed liberals" and Sen. Chuck Schumer rather than the simple fact that nobody likes him. Actually, more than nobody, as his net favorability rating in a survey conducted two weeks ago was far south of 0 (-8 to be exact).

"We're getting viciously outspent," he cried, referring to his campaign's struggle to fundraise while opponent Rep. Colin Allred — who Cruz debates tonight — has been raking it in. Cruz then asked his MAGA voters to give him "25 bucks, 50, 100, maybe somebody giving $500 or even $1,000…. I need your help and support!" Looks like someone needs a trip to Cancun. (See video below, posted by Mike Sington.)

"I'm getting pounded everyday." Facing defeat in Texas, Ted Cruz begs for money. He's so pathetic. (Video: Fox News) pic.twitter.com/9zqsvnd9fh — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) October 15, 2024

Previously: Watch The Daily Show's 9-minute documentary on Ted Cruz: "a nightmare of a human being"

