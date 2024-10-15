Bone-shaking beats: The $50 headphones that'll rock your world, not your eardrums

TL;DR: Protect your ears while listening to your tunes with the MEZZO+ bone conduction headphones, available for less than $50!

Did you set a goal earlier this year to upgrade your health? Like most people, you probably had every intention of changing up your diet for the better. But also like most people, you probably let a few bad habits creep back in (late-night Oreos are just too good!). You might not have kept to your health goal this year, but why not give your body the TLC it deserves by changing how you vibe to your tunes?

If you didn't know this already, the in-ear buds you're currently rocking aren't doing your ears any favors. In fact,depending on the volume you're listening at, they might cause damage! It's time to upgrade your audio gear to an alternative that keeps your ears healthy, like the MEZZO+ Bluetooth headphones, now $49.99 (reg. $69).

https://vimeo.com/1003293529

What exactly makes the MEZZO+ so much better than the ones you have now? For starters, they're bone conduction headphones. You'll protect your ears as you're listening to The Strokes and Pearl Jam since they rest outside your ears and use bone conduction to send audio waves through tiny vibrations along your cheekbones to your inner ear.

Aside from saving your ears, you might just love these headphones because they won't ever give you a headache while wearing them. Wear them to the gym or all day at the office—they're designed to be comfortable for long periods, and their ergonomic looping design means they won't fall off, either!

Plus, the MEZZO+ might be a safer listening alternative than other ones. Why? Its outside-the-ear design keeps your ears open to hear your surroundings, like that annoying biker whizzing by even though you have the right of way.

Check out what else these ear-friendly headphones come with:

IPX6 water resistance: Wear them during walks, outside in light rain, or at the gym without fear.

ENC noise-canceling mic: Answer calls and speak clearly with no background noise.

Rapid charging: Get up to 7 hours of battery on a single charge. A 10-minute charge can deliver up to 5 hours of playback!

Upgrade your ear health by grabbing the MEZZO+ Bluetooth bone conduction headphones, now just $49.99 whilesupplies last!

StackSocial prices subject to change.

See other items in the shop.