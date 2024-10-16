Color Kindle in Amazon's new lineup

A color e-Ink Kindle is among four new models set to be announced by Amazon—a fact exposed in a Spanish press release that was briefly online early this morning before being taken down: "Presentando Kindle Colorsoft Signature Edition!" As translated automatically by Google:

The all-new Kindle Colorsoft brings color to Kindle without compromise. It has everything customers love about Kindle: high contrast, fast page turns, auto-adjusting front light, and weeks of battery life. It adds a color that is vibrant, but easy on the eyes. Now, you can search for color covers in your Library or Kindle Store, view photos and images of color books, or highlight text that you can easily search for later.

The launch URL appears to be https://www.amazon.com/kindlecolorsoft, but it's still 404 as of 8 a.m. It'll be $280 and ready in November. Amazon is not, of course, the first cowboy at the color e-Ink rodeo: Boox, Kobo and others have them out already.

Also of note in the new lineup is a Kindle Scribe with smaller (or at least lighter) bezels, new pen technology and a $400 tag. If you want color and note-taking, ReMarkable's latest is an expensive alternative.