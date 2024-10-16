Honorable discharges given to soldiers kicked out in Don't Ask Don't Tell era

More than 800 military veterans kicked out because of their sexual orientation during the "Don't Ask Don't Tell" era are to receive honorable discharges following a review of Pentagon records.

"Under President Biden's leadership, the Department of Defense has taken extraordinary steps to redress the harms done by "Don't Ask, Don't Tell" and other policies on these former Service members," Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin said in a statement.

The DD-214 records will be updated automatically, requiring no application or other action by those affected. Honorable discharge provides access to health benefits, college tuition, loan programs and employment opportunities denied to those removed from service under other terms.

After a year of exceptional work, the Military Department Review Boards directed relief in 96.8% of the 851 cases that they proactively reviewed. What this means is that of the nearly 13,500 individuals who were administratively separated under Don't Ask, Don't Tell policy, and served long enough to receive a merit-based characterization of service, 96% now have an honorable discharge.

DADT was an alarm going off at a high point of whatever you want to call it, a flashing sign saying "HISTORY NEVER ENDS."

Anyway, that's another thing off the big "must get done by 2025" list. What's left? How about making sure it doesn't matter by registering to vote and voting for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz in the presidential election on November 5.