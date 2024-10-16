Mobile Phone Museum has 2800 handsets, many of them quite bizarre

The Mobile Phone Museum has 2800 individual handsets in its collection, all beautifully (and consistently) photographed and described. The curators hunger for more.

The Mobile Phone Museum project was conceived by Ben Wood in 2004. In 2019 he joined forces with fellow mobile phone collector, Matt Chatterley and a year later they worked with a small team to create a not-for-profit entity which is now a registered charity. This is designed to safeguard this important collection of mobile technology heritage and help fund further growth.

The collection currently has over 2800 individual models from more than 250 different brands. There are over 6000 devices in total when duplicates are included.

When a device is donated, it is catalogued, labelled, photographed and moved to our secure storage facility. The flow of new devices continues on an almost daily basis. Each donor is recognised on the website.