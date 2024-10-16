Stan Lee's house is for sale, including the Spider-Men inside

Marvel Comics creator Stan Lee's estate is for sale in Los Angeles. Sitting on a modest half-acre lot overlooking the Sunset Strip, the 5,200 square-foot home features 3 bedrooms and 6.5 baths. Walk inside and you're greeted by three Spider-Men in all their web-slinging glory. From the listing at DouglasEliman:

Upon entering, you're greeted by a striking foyer that flows into a cozy den featuring a built-in bar and fireplace, an elegant formal living room, and a spacious dining area ideal for hosting large gatherings. After dinner, unwind in the state-of-the-art movie theater, complete with plush seating for ten or more and its own ensuite bathroom. The luxurious primary suite is a true retreat, offering two oversized walk-in closets, dual bathrooms, a fireplace, and a private sauna. Two additional bedroom suites and a dedicated office round out the interior, ensuring ample space for relaxation and creativity. An entertainer's dream, the grand chef's kitchen seamlessly leads to the sparkling pool, spa, and cabana. The upper paved deck, known for hosting legendary intimate concerts, provides a unique outdoor space to savor the California lifestyle.

It can be yours for just $8,800,000! Excelsior!

image: TheMLS.com

image: TheMLS.com

