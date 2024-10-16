Why go to The Met when you can have your own art gallery at home?

TL;DR: Turn your TV into an at-home art gallery with Dreamscreens, now $74.99 (reg. $89) while supplies last!

Samsung's "The Frame" TV has a stunning art mode that lets you display them on your walls instead of having to look at a blank black box when it's not on. Dreamscreens offers a similar solution.

This gadget easily turns your existing TV into a digital frame with its USB port.

Works of art right on your TV

Whether you're a Post-Impressionist lover or a modern photography fanatic, you'll find that Dreamscreens has plenty of iconic works of art, like Van Gogh's The Starry Night, da Vinci's The Last Supper, and gorgeous photos of worldwide landmarks (like Arc de Triomphe and Itsukushima Shinto Shrine). There are over 1,000 pieces to discover and love!

Setting up Dreamscreens is a dream (no pun intended). Simply select one of its three USB drives. One has standard-screen paintings that'll keep the original dimensions intact, another has those same paintings in wide-screen, and the third is filled with photography flicks.

Once you've selected your desired USB, plug Dreamscreens into your TV's USB slot and pick the right input. You can choose exactly how Dreamscreens displays your artworks by having it show one at a time, have the paintings play as a slideshow, or turn them into a video with vibey background music. Give one of the art USBs to a friend, or use all three on your other TVs to have up to three galleries in your home!

Your collection of art and photography also comes with the "Bringing Classic Paintings into the Digital Age" e-book so you can get all the details behind each work of art, so you're as knowledgeable as a museum docent. Want to really make your home feel like The Met? Go into your TV's display settings to lower the brightness or tweak their tone so they look more realistic than digital.

Dreamscreens displays iconic works of art on your TV.

StackSocial prices subject to change.

