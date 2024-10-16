Winter is coming…so don't take your hands out of your blanket to flip your Kindle pages!

TL;DR: Save 35% on this Bluetooth remote ring that'll turn your Kindle pages, scroll through TikTok, and snap photos for you!

Have you ever snuggled up on your couch or bed to catch up on your guilty pleasure or book club Kindle read? If you have, then you know exactly how great it feels…until you have to continually take your hands out from under your fuzzy blanket to flip the page.

If you want the coziest, easiest Kindle reading sesh, you'll want this remote ring that turns your pages for you. It also scrolls through your TikTok feed and will be your professional photographer on standby for only $25.99 (reg. $39)!

Say goodbye to freezing hands and inconvenience when you're reading your Kindle—you literally don't have to move a finger to change the page. This device comes with a page-turning remote control, allowing you to read your self-help or nonfiction titles without ever touching your Kindle. Pair it with a Kindle mount for the most comfy, hands-free reading experience yet.

This gadget isn't just handy for avid readers. It doubles as a scrolling mechanism for your social media apps. Don't tire your fingers out during TikTok or Instagram binges—just use this Bluetooth remote control to scroll through your For You Page at your desired speed, pause and play videos, like content, and even adjust the volume!

Bring this device everywhere you go since it weighs less than four ounces. It might be especially handy if you're traveling abroad and don't want to ask random strangers to snap photos of you—and risk getting your phone stolen!—at the Eiffel Tower or on top of the Great Wall of China. Just pop out this camera shutter to snap your best vacay pics ever!

Just be sure to charge it up before using it. It'll last up to 86 hours once it's full, meaning it could last for hours and hours of Kindle reading and TikTok binges. You can also charge it while traveling, as it comes with a charging case.

Your all-in-one page-turner, app scroller, and cameraman is right here.

Grab this Bluetooth remote ring for Kindle, TikTok, and your camera app for just $39.99. Supplies are super limited, so act while they last!

StackSocial prices subject to change.

See other items in the shop.