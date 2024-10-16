"You were hiding in a supply closet" on Jan 6 — Allred humiliates Cruz on debate stage

At last night's Texas senator election debate, Colin Allred made incumbent Ted Cruz squirm and giggle like a coward over his actions during the January 6th Capitol riot.

Allred exposed Cruz's complicity in the attempted coup. "You can't support the mob on January 6th and claim to support the officers. You can't," Allred declared. Cruz responded with a nervous giggle, his face reddening. Allred, visibly angered, shot back, "And it's not funny, because you're a threat to democracy."

He vividly described the chaos at the Capitol: "I remember being told to reach under our seats for gas masks I didn't know we had," he said. "I texted my wife, Allie, who was seven months pregnant… 'Whatever happens, I love you.'"

"At the same time, after he'd gone around the country lying about the election, after he'd been the architect of the attempt to overthrow that election, when that mob came, Senator Cruz was hiding in a supply closet," said Allred. Cruz's feigned amusement couldn't hide his humiliation. He looked ill. "And that's okay," Allred added. "I don't want him to get hurt by the mob, I really don't."

As the debate intensified, Cruz's nervous laughter faded, replaced by a stony silence.

Allred announced that Republican Liz Cheney had endorsed him, urging Texans not to "put Ted Cruz back in a position of authority."

Hello 911. I'd like to report a murder.



Colin Allred just slayed Ted Cruz in the Texas Senate debate when asked about J6.



🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/D6WxmOeiBR — Art Candee 🍿🥤 (@ArtCandee) October 16, 2024

Previously:

• Ted Cruz begs MAGA to give him money: 'I'm getting pounded!' (video)

• Ted Cruz, falling behind in the polls, agrees to debate Dem challenger Colin Allred

• Ted Cruz shills for airlines, claims automatic refunds are 'a dumb idea' (Video)

• When Ted Cruz asked for free Nine Inch Nails tickets, Trent Reznor told him to fuck off

• Watch The Daily Show's 9-minute documentary on Ted Cruz: 'a nightmare of a human being'