Gislayne Silva de Deus one-ups Inigo Montoya by spending 25 years training, leading to her non-fatal capture of her father's killer.

While it does appear Silve de Deus got to deliver an "I got you line" to her father's murderer, after 25 years, I believe it inferior to, "I want father my back, you son of bitch!"

Determined to find Gomes, Ms Deus started studying law at 18 and later joined the police force. She held various positions, fueled by her resolve to bring her father's killer to justice. Assigned to the General Homicide Division, she then tirelessly tracked down Alves Gomes and found him hiding on a farm in the Nova Cidade region near Boa Vista. He was finally arrested on September 25.

The cop admitted to fantasising about the day her father's killer would serve his sentence behind bars. "When I was a prison [police officer], I always imagined [the killer] arriving there to serve his sentence," she told local media.

Twenty-five years after the brutal murder, she confronted Alves Gomes, now 60, face-to-face. "It's because of me that you are here. You are now going to pay," she told him.