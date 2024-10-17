Former Klan leader David Duke endorses Jill Stein

Jill Stein has won the coveted endorsement of famed white supremacist David Duke, the former Ku Klux Klan leader and latter neo-Nazi. He knows a horseshoe when he sees one!

Duke, a proudly antisemitic white supremacist, endorsed Trump in 2016 and 2020, but on his radio show yesterday, he slammed Trump's "subservience to Israel and to the Jewish lobby" and said only Stein would stand up to Israel and its "genocide" against Palestinians. "I endorse for president of the United States Green Party candidate, Dr. Jill Stein," Duke said. "Although Dr. Stein and I obviously have our differences on important issues, she's the only candidate who speaks clearly against the war in the Middle East."

Stein sees "no lesser evil" between Harris and Donald Trump, but admits she's in it to spoil Harris' chances and guarantee a second Trump presidency. That Duke sees the good in her is judgment on anyone else who follows suit. In Europe the Greens are pragmatic and increasingly successful in their own political right, but these American ones are dreaming in the darkness.

Here's a simple proposition for waverers: if your vote puts her over the line, she owes you and she can use you to fight the right. If withholding your vote means she loses, you lose everything too. This is what twits tweeting might call "game theory" but is just a classic Hobson's choice. The choice is political influence or moral self-expression.

