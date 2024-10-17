How Hot Wheels left Matchbox in the dust: A toy car tragedy

The rise and fall of Matchbox toy cars is an example of failing to keep up with changing tastes. As reported by Hagerty, Matchbox began in post-war Britain and quickly grew to dominate the toy car market. "By 1969, Lesney was building a thousand toy cars per minute," the article says.

However, Matchbox was stuck in idle gear with the arrival of Hot Wheels in 1968. While Matchbox focused on realistic replicas of everyday vehicles, Hot Wheels introduced fantastical designs and emphasized speed and performance. This new approach captivated children's imaginations and rapidly gained market share.

Matchbox attempted to compete by introducing its "Superfast" line, but struggled to match Hot Wheels' appeal. Economic challenges in the UK further complicated matters for the British company.

Ultimately, Matchbox's parent company Lesney went bankrupt in 1982, marking the end of an era. The brand changed hands several times before being acquired by Mattel, the maker of Hot Wheels, in 1997.

Today, Matchbox continues as a distinct brand under Mattel, focusing on more realistic designs compared to Hot Wheels' wilder concepts.

