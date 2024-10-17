ICP's Violent J will be voting for Harris

While we have no word on Insane Clown Posse's Shaggy 2 Dope, Violent J shares excellent reasons to vote for Kamala Harris.

This excellent The Daily Show segment shows that even on mushrooms, Violent J could learn to say "Kamala." Citing a love for his mother and Kamala Harris' Democratic party affiliation, the professional wrestler and beclowned rap star will not vote for Trump. Violent J also refers to JD Vance as a "pussy hole."

Interviews with the disillusioned Juggalos, however, show they are not getting the message.

Previously:

