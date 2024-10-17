Kamala Harris heckles the hecklers at Wisconsin rally — explosive laughter ensues (video)

MAGA protestors tried to throw Kamala Harris off her game in La Crosse, Wisconsin today, but instead, she turned them — as well as Donald Trump — into the laughing stock of the rally.

The fun began when the Trumpers began to heckle Harris, interrupting her speech. But whatever they said was upstaged by Harris' amusing comeback, which played on Trump's biggest insecurity: "Oh, you guys are at the wrong rally," she said to explosive cheers from the audience. "I think you meant to go to the smaller one down the street."

The only thing missing from Harris' Trump joke was an Obama-style size demonstration she could have added with her hands. But that's okay, she was too busy laughing along with her audience to think about the l'il details. (See video below, posted by Acyn.)

Kamala Harris: Oh, you guys are at the wrong rally. I think you meant to go to the smaller one down the street pic.twitter.com/tjhbDB9m3R — Acyn (@Acyn) October 17, 2024

